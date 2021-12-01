Most celebrities get trolled for their opinions and jokes. Selena Gomez is amongst the celebrities who seldomly engages with her trollers, but not this time. The ‘Taki Taki’ singer lost her cool on social media when a TikTok user commented on her journey and struggle with organ transplantation.

This interaction took place on a post that showcases a comical reaction clip on a November 30 video of Dr Dawn Bantel explaining what “heavy” drinking is.

Talking about the above mentioned video, it shows the health expert explained the definition of heavy drinking by saying, “The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men.” It’s here that Selena Gomez raised her eyebrows and says, “And 8 or more drinks per week for women.”

Sharing the video to her TikTok handle, the ‘Naturally’ singer captioned the video, “It’s a joke”, but few overlooked it. Commenting on the same, one of the users wrote, “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney, and you continue to drink excessively.”

This remark caused the singer-actress to lose her cool and write back, “It was a joke *ss.” Gomez comment found support from her other followers with one even writing, “The fact you need to say that this is a joke [pleading face emoji]…I love you.”

But however, one cannot deny some hidden truth to this trolling. There have been rumours that Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez’s friendship broke because of her heavy drinking. In 2017, Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez, who was suffering from organ failure due to Lupus.

After the surgery, apparently, Selena continued with her drinking, which affected Raisa. This caused an ugly feud, and their friendship took the toll. Since then, Selena Gomez has been advocating for Lupus and kidney donation. She uses her platform to call out slanderous jokes about kidney transplants.

In August 2021, Selena Gomez vehemently wrote, “I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented, it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.”

