If there was any meter to calculate the anticipation there is, the gadget calculating it for Spider-Man: No Way Home would have gone crazily dysfunctional with the pressure by now. The movie that is just a fortnight away from official release has managed to become the most awaited Marvel movies in recent times, all thanks to the Multiverse theory and of course the possibility of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as their versions of the web-slinging superhero.

While all of that collective anticipation has hit the ceiling, producer Amy Pascal yesterday made sure it reaches the sky, as she confirmed yet another Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland headlining it. Amid all of this now, Tom has taken out more time and spoken about the action sequence of the film which is calls very violent. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Tom Holland and the team of Spider-Man: No Way Home are on promotional tour and in one of his interview as per a Twitter user, Tom has spoken about the action sequence. The actor called it very violent, and more than you have seen in any Spidey flick.

“There are some fight scenes in this movie that are very violent. And it’s a fighting style different from what we’ve seen before. But really you will get to see Spider-Man using his fists in a ‘fight or flight’ situation,” the Spider-man star told TV Globo. A translation of the interview has been going viral on Twitter.

Meanwhile, as per Screenrant, Amy Pascal while talking about the extension to Tom Holland’s tenure as Spider-Man post No Way Home in yet another trilogy said, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Tom Holland also broke his silence on the news and talked about his “incredibly bright future” while speaking during a French talk show. “Listen, all I’ll say is we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about. I don’t know what those things are or what they will transpire to mean. But it looks like it’s an incredibly bright future ahead, and as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me,” Tom said.

