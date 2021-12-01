Pop sensation Rihanna enjoys a huge fan following across the globe not just for her hit numbers but also for her bold fashion statements. According to recent reports doing the rounds on social media, the singer is pregnant with rapper A$AP Rocky’s child and looks like netizens have a solid reason to think so. The piece of news has been receiving mixed reactions from the fans as some feel extremely happy for the couple while others have been making memes on Drake.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the dating rumours about the Umbrella singer took off in the year 2018 when she was spotted at the Paris Fashion Week alongside A$AP Rocky. The two were spotted together on numerous occasions over the next two years before Rocky made it official in the year 2021. He openly confessed that Riri was ‘the one’ and then also tagged her as the love of his life.

Advertisement

Rihanna pregnancy rumours have been afloat since Met Gala 2021 but there had been no confirmation from the singer or her boyfriend. According to a report by The Sun, Rihanna was recently spotted attending a public event at Barbados and fans couldn’t help but notice the evident baby bump she was carrying.

Rihanna was spotted wearing a shiny yellow ochre evening gown which was well-fitting around the waistline, letting her baby bump stand out. It had a sleeveless pattern with a wrap-around style neckline which gave the outfit an elegant touch. She paired the full-length dress with braids and added short heels to match the outfit. Have a look at the pictures from the inauguration ceremony.

As soon as the picture went viral, fans were quick to flood social media platforms with their thoughts. Most people expressed how happy they were for the couple while some of them made hilarious memes on the situation. A fan also highlighted that we are not getting Rihanna’s next album anytime soon. Have a look.

Dam Rihanna took the baby mama route 🥴 #rihannapregnant — ToniBraxtonWTheFloHo (@LilKimVilla) December 1, 2021

That album definitely not coming… #rihannapregnant — Double 'S' (@ShayoomSh) December 1, 2021

Live scene at drake finding out Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/wwMThG40pe — James Jr (@PrinceJamesJr) December 1, 2021

Must Read: Selena Gomez Calls A Troll ‘A*s’, Blasts Him For Targeting Her Past Drinking Habits After Kidney Transplant!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube