Ever since Urfi Javed came into the limelight post-Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT, the actress has been on the news for various reasons. The actress who loves to experiment with her outfits has now come up with yet another look, and this time she chose to recreate Rihanna’s 2018 Met Gala look. However, netizens can’t stop commenting and trolling for using silver foil to make the outfit.

She is often trolled to create DIY dresses made out of socks, torn tees and garbage bags. Earlier, the actress has even copied, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid’s outfits.

Urfi Javed’s recent video is going viral, where she can be seen donning an off-shoulder short dress with a crown, made out of silver foil. She replicated Rihanna’s 2018 Met Gala look, which was a custom made dress with an oversized overcoat and a crown.

Soon after the video went viral, social media users were quick to troll Urfi Javed and even called her dress cheap. A user wrote, “Why do you promote this and she stop calling her a creator she anything but a creator,” another wrote, “Hey bhagwaan isne to silver foil k usage hi badal diye.. Maayne hi badal diye… RIP silver foil users,” a third user commented, “Swiggy , zomato se khana mngate tb chapati isme lapet kr aati he……”

Recently, when she wore a dress inspired by Kendal Jenner, she was criticised for wearing the revealing dress. Hitting back at the trolls, the actress told Times Of India, “I look hotter than Kendall Jenner in that outfit, so why not? Firstly I didn’t copy her. I wore that black cut-out dress one day after Kendall. How is it possible to get it done in just one day? We seem to have the same choices and they’re great, can I help that?”

Urfi also reacted to the backlash. She added, “I will be very honest here. I never gave a f**k (to the backlash). Why would I bother about what some stupid people think? The media has also s**t shamed me with some of them writing ‘maine saari haadein paar kar de ashleelta ki’ and ‘urfi javed ne apna yeh dikhaya, woh dikhaya’. I will dress how I like. Even if my dress pleases the people, they are going to troll me; I just know it. Jab Ananya Panday aur Janhvi Kapoor ko spare nahin karte, toh main kis khet ki mooli hoon?”

