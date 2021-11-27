Urfi Javed is a television personality who is well-known for her bold fashion statements. The actor does not shy away from wearing unique and s*xy outfits which instantly take the internet by storm. She was recently spotted in a pink co-ord set which seems to have triggered a few of her followers on social media.

For the unversed, Urfi was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT where her contribution to the show was highly appreciated. The actor was recently in the news when she wore a cut-out black short dress inspired by American model Kendall Jenner. The outfit had a full-sleeve pattern with broad cuts until the waistline. Urfi’s look received mixed reactions from the people as some of them were upset with the lack of originality in her attire.

In Urfi Javed’s latest social media post, she can be spotted dressed in a glamorous light pink co-ord set that has a cut-out pattern. The sequin-studded top has a plunging neckline, all the way to the hem of the top. It has puffed-up full sleeves and a well-fitting hoodie with a monotonous glitter style. The skirt of the set falls a few inches above the knees and has an added thigh-high slit which lets her flaunt her well-toned legs.

Urfi Javed has kept her makeup simple with n*de lipstick and well-defined brows. Her hair has been left loose with curled ends which adds to the style quotient of her attire. In footwear, Urfi has opted for matching strappy heels that go well with the look.

However, seems like everyone was not pleased with Urfi Javed’s latest outfit. Some people were of the stance that she was showing too much skin, which eventually led to trolling comments. One of the fans has even mentioned, “Stop Being Desperate for Attention of Producers … Classless totally”.

Have a look:

