Urfi Javed is one of the rarest fashionistas in the history of showbiz. She is known to be creating some stylish pieces from simple clothes. Time and again, she’s left fans mind-boggled with her out of the box ensembles. She recently grabbed eyeballs over a black cut-out outfit inspired by Kendall Jenner. Here’s what the actress has to say to the trolls!

Advertisement

As most know, the designer piece was initially worn by Kendall Jenner at one of her friend’s weddings earlier this month. A few days later, we saw Urfi rocking the same piece at an eatery in Mumbai. Many backlashed her for wearing such a revealing piece but her confidence is inspiring!

Advertisement

Talking about the dress, Urfi Javed told Times Of India, “I look hotter than Kendall Jenner in that outfit, so why not? Firstly I didn’t copy her. I wore that black cut-out dress one day after Kendall. How is it possible to get it done in just one day? We seem to have the same choices and they’re great, can I help that?”

Urfi Javed also reacted to the backlash. She added, “I will be very honest here. I never gave a f**k (to the backlash). Why would I bother about what some stupid people think? The media has also s**t shamed me with some of them writing ‘maine saari haadein paar kar de ashleelta ki’ and ‘urfi javed ne apna yeh dikhaya, woh dikhaya’. I will dress how I like. Even if my dress pleases the people, they are going to troll me; I just know it. Jab Ananya Panday aur Janhvi Kapoor ko spare nahin karte, toh main kis khet ki mooli hoon?”

Well, Urfi knows who looked better but do you think she pulled off the cut-out dress better than Kendall Jenner? Let us know in the comments section.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Marriage: Wedding Outfits Have Been Finalised & There’s More Than Just Sabyasachi Planned!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube