Kartik Aaryan is definitely one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood today. However, the actor did suffer a setback earlier this year when he was ousted from Dostana 2. It is said that Janhvi Kapoor was a link between whatever happened. Now, it’s learnt that Kartik has lost out on another project titled, Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Mr & Mrs Mahi was announced yesterday by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead. Reportedly, Kartik was supposed to play the male lead instead of Rajkummar. The blame is to be put on Kartik’s Dostana 2 matter and below is all you need to know.

Reportedly, back in January, something went wrong between Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor which ended their friendship. After the incident, Janhvi maintained a distance from Kartik on a personal level, which did affect him. He then kept delaying the shoot, and finally, he was replaced.

It’s learnt that both Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor don’t want to work with each other. And as a result, we can see Rajkummar Rao replacing Kartik.

On the work front, Kartik was recently seen in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka. The film released on Netflix. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India, Freddy and Shahzada in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan recently shared how Dhamaka was completed in just 10 days, on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Dhamaka actor said, “The credit for this goes to Ram Madhvani sir completely because the way he shoots the movie, it’s unique in itself. I have worked in a number of films but never saw such kind of filmmaking.” Kartik also revealed how he did not know that this was the plan to complete the film in 10 days.

