Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a whole new twist with 4 wildcard contestants entering the house. The war between the VIPs and the housemates has already begun. The latest promo witnesses a quarrel between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty. There’s also Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh giving it back to Umar Riaz. Scroll below for all the details.

It was during Bigg Boss 15 house tour that Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed she is not a fan of Shamita Shetty. She mentioned that she doesn’t like the game of the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant. Ever since fans have witnessed a cold war between the two which only seems to be intensifying now.

Bigg Boss 15 makers have released the latest promo. It witnesses Salman Khan bashing all the housemates for not taking a stand. He even mentions how the makers had to send former contestants to pump up the game.

During this conversation, Devoleena Bhattacharjee could be heard saying, “Cover up kar lia hai khudko, darte hai ki pata nahi bahar log kaise judge karenge. Toh waha mujhe unka doglapan dikhta hai. (They’ve covered themselves up with the fear of how viewers will judge them. So that’s where I see their hypocrisy).”

Later, during a fun task with Ravi Kishan, Shamita Shetty was seen giving it back. She burst a glass bottle on Devoleena’s head and said, “Aate hi inhone mujhe judge kar dia, mujhe dogla bola jata hai (She started judging me as soon as she entered the house, she called me a hypocrite) I have a problem with that.”

Just not that, Umar Riaz even said that Ritesh does not have a stand. Rakhi Sawant’s husband was seen giving it back as he said “Jab dulhan ghar mein hoti hai, toh wo 3-4 din puri chup rahegi (When a bride enters the house, she’s usually silent for the first 3-4 days). It doesn’t mean that she doesn’t know)”

The war is quite on and it’s only going to get more fierce!

