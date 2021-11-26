One question that has been most asked when it comes to Rakhi Sawant, is about her mysterious husband. The actress tied the knot in 2019 but nobody has seen a picture of her better half yet. Many even thought it to be another publicity stunt. But she’s actually entered the Bigg Boss 15 house with her husband Ritesh! Read on for all the details.

As most know, today’s episode will witness the wild-card contestants make an entry inside the Bigg Boss house. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai will be entering the house, while Abhijit Bichukale opted out at the last moment.

A promo is now going viral where Rakhi Sawant could be seen entering the Bigg Boss 15 house along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. But the twist is witnessed when she introduces her husband and a man with his face hidden enters the house.

Rakhi Sawant could even be seen making some funny statements while doing his aarti to welcome him inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. “Aapka welcome hai, 12 mulko ki police, Bigg Boss ki janta aapka intezaar kar rahi thi,” she could be heard saying as rest of the contestants are left in splits. Just not that, the actress also touches his feet to get his Ritesh’s blessings.

Check out the viral video below:

Many fans even took to Twitter and shared pictures of Ritesh from the Live feed. Some even went on to say that he’s a ‘fake husband.’

