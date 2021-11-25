Sometimes celebrities get trolled for the most bizarre reasons. From their outfit choices to their love life, netizens leave no stones unturned to troll them at times. A while ago, actress Sanjeed Shaikh shared a video wearing a plunging neckline outfit and got mercilessly trolled for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sanjeeda is quite active on Instagram with over 4.5 million followers on Instagram. She often treats her fans with pretty videos and pictures of herself.

Sanjeeda Shaikh shared a video of herself wearing a pretty bright orange outfit with a plunging neckline. The video didn’t go well with the netizens who started trolling her for her bold outfit choice. But Sanjeeda clearly doesn’t care about it and has come a long way when it comes to negativity on social media.

This isn’t the first time that Sanjeeda Shaikh is trolled for her outfit choice, netizens do that every now and then. That’s the case with almost all celebrities.

Take a look at the beauty’s video here:

That orange looks so pretty on you, Sanjeeda Shaikh!

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to her video and a user commented, “Chichori”. Another user commented, “Andar b*a ya kuch to pehnlo …ye kya fashion ke name pr kuch bhi ..” A third user commented, “Beshram”. A fourth user commented, “Bhna sach mai tu muslim kehlane ke layak nhi hai …cristian bn jaa phir phn aise behuda kapdhe.. kyun muslmano ka naam badnaam kar rhi hai .. Bcz sharm toh tereko aani nhi hai 🙏”

What are your thoughts on Sanjeeda Shaikh getting mercilessly trolled for her outfit choice? Tell us in the comments below.

