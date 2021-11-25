A lot of celebrities are often sharing their opinion on Bigg Boss 15. Whether it is Kamya Punjabi, Gauahar Khan or Devoleena Bhattacharjee, these actors are quite active on social media. The latest one to review the current season of BB is Nikki Tamboli. She’s slamming Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra for playing it safe! Scroll below for details.

As most know, Nikki is a huge supporter of Pratik Sehajpal. Even when she entered the show for a weekend special, she was seen praising her favourite member. The actress now says that the lesser-known contestants are making a mark while the renowned faces are a no-show!

On being asked about Karan Kundrra and other contestants’ game, Nikki Tamboli told SpotboyE, “Mahesh Manjrekar Sir during weekend ka vaar told Jay that it seems like he is playing safe and to the audiences, it seems like he is image-conscious. I don’t know Jay personally so I don’t know his real personality but yes at times as a viewer it does seem so. I personally feel there is so much duality here that opinions can be generated by seniors alone and others get misunderstood for the same.”

Nikki Tamboli added, “I am, however, happy that the lesser-known ones are getting their due and playing a better game. The popular faces have already done their bit in the first two weeks thinking their popularity would save them unfortunately they are cleaning the mess they spat on.”

The actress also shared her opinion on Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki said that Pratik should play a solo game, even if it is normal to seek support in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

