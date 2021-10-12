While we’re young there are many instances in our life which create a huge ruckus at our home, something similar had happened with Nikki Tamboli due to which her parents stopped her from attending college. In a recent interview, Nikki opened up about her ‘possessive boyfriend’ who was not even from her college.

The actress became a household name after her stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house, although she didn’t win but many applauded her for entertaining everyone.

In a recent conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Nikki Tamboli looked back and shared the consequences she faced due to a relationship, she told, “Yeah, I had a possessive boyfriend in my college. But ghar walon ko pata chal gaya tha toh phir mera college jaana bandh kar diya tha (When my family found out, they stopped me from going to college).”

Nikki Tamboli added, “He was not from my college, he was an outsider. Toh papa kehte the, ‘Yaar, tu college jaati hai padhne, phir bahar ke ladko se teri dosti kaise ho gayi?’ (My father said, ‘You go to college to study, then how did you end up meeting boys from outside?’).”

However, even after such situations, the actress didn’t break up with him for a long time, but now she’s over this ‘possessive boyfriend.’

Most recently, Nikki Tamboli was invited to the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan where she was seen supporting Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal along with Neha Bhasin.

Post Bigg Boss 14, Nikki was seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she got eliminated in the first week due to poor performance but entered as a wild card.

After her first eviction the actress shared the video from the stunt she couldn’t perform, she wrote, “#timingiswrong It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt.”

She concluded saying, “It wasn’t easy but I did have a lot of fears and emotional baggage along before every stunt. But this journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time.. See you all for my next super soon!”

