Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi – starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, along with ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn and ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh – is all set to finally release. After initially being set for a theatrical release on March 24, 2020, the cop-drama was re-scheduled for theatrical release on April 30, 2021, before finally zeroing on November 5, 2021. With less than a month left, we now have some interesting news.

As per reports coming in, the Akshay-Rohit cop film is all set to have the widest post-pandemic release in India with 3000+ screens. Read on to know more.

As per a recent Pinkvilla report, while Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom was released on around 1600 screens in India, the screens have been doubled for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Elaborating on the same, the portal noted that Maharashtra alone will have 1100 functional screens (575 multiplex and 550 single screens) by November 5. They also mentioned that cinema halls which were shut in the rest of India in August – due to no flow of releases, are also set to revive business from November.

Continuing further, the site noted that out of the 1100 screens in Maharashtra, at least 850 to 900 will screen Sooryavanshi. As per very rough and early estimates, a wide release on over 3200 screens is expected for the action-packed entertainer that releases during the Diwali weekend. They also noted that the Akshay Kumar starrer is being poised to take a rock-solid start at the ticket window with Maharashtra and Gujarat running to packed capacity. How that’s a Diwali dhamaka!

Their source also stated that they hope the business Sooryavanshi does help to shut down the critics bearish about the revival of cinema halls in India. Akshay Kumar has had good Diwali releases with his last – Housefull 4, leaving a mark at the box office despite the negative critic reviews. His pairing with Katrina Kaif too is immensely popular in the masses and their song, Tip Tip Barsa will create the right amount of pre-release buzz.

