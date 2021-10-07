Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, made the headlines yesterday when details regarding its upcoming shooting schedule were revealed. While the filming will begin in Summer 2022, the latest we hear is news about a tentative release date being decided upon by the makers – Bhushan Kumar and all of his stakeholders.

A source close to the makers revealed that the makers may be looking at an EID 2023 release. If this is true, we may get to see a RK vs Salman Khan box office clash as EID is a day normally reserved for a Khan release. Read on for the latest juice.

Talking about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, a trade source to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is a larger than life, intense gangster drama that explores varied human emotions ranging from anger, to ego like never before.” Adding further about the Ranbir Kapoor-led film, “The producer Bhushan Kumar along with all the stakeholders have started conversations on the release date of Animal and if all goes as planned, it will be the big Eid 2023 release at the global box-office.”

Talking further about Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, the source said, “It’s commercial, high on Testosterone and the team feels that the premise makes it a perfect Eid outing for the audience. There is a scope of powerful music too in here.”

If the makers eventually lock Eid 2023 as the release date, this would be Ranbir Kapoor’s first Eid release to date. Interestingly, this could also mean a potential clash with Salman Khan, who almost always has an Eid release. This superstar Khan made Eid a big festival for Bollywood films with a series of blockbuster titles like Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and more. An interesting fact here is that if EID 2023 is blocked in advance, this would be the fourth Eid without a Salman film.

