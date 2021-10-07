Advertisement

Amid Aryan Khan’s arrest for consumption of illegal substances, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s emotional moment from the finale episode of Dum Ka Dum is going viral. During the finale episode SRK can be heard saying he can count on Salman to be there for him and his family if they’re in trouble.

Post Aryan’s custody by NCB on Sunday, Salman was amongst the first superstars to visit SRK at his residence, Mannat and netizens are convinced that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is a man of his words.

During the final episode of the third season of Dus Ka Dum, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the special guests. In the video, Salman Khan asks King Khan, “Apka hai koi thick and thin mein (Do you have a person who stands with you in thick and thin)?” Shah Rukh Khan responds, “Salman yaar, mai agar kabhi trouble me hoon, actually, mujhse zyada agar meri family kabhi trouble me hai to tum ho. (If I am ever in trouble, actually if my family is ever in trouble, you are there).”

Salman Khan was mighty impressed with the answer as he agreed by nodding his head, later the two superstars got emotional and hugged each other.

A fan club named Bollywood Ka Keeda first posted the video recently and since then it has gone viral, sharing the video they wrote, “Salman Khan proves this line true…”

The reason behind it is trending because the Radhe star paid a visit to SRK amid the ongoing probe by the NCB into a suspected drugs racket due to which Aryan Khan has been arrested.

Ever since the star kid was arrested, fans have been showing their full support to Shah Rukh Khan by regularly trending #WeStandBySRK, while some fans went beyond and put up a placard outside Mannat that reads, “We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King.”

We Love You King and We Stand With You ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SE6r9PpTMg — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 5, 2021

