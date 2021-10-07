Advertisement

A while ago, Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note for Aryan Khan on his arrest in the drug raid case and poured his heart out on social media. Now, Kangana Ranaut has shared a cryptic message post Hrithik’s Instagram post and called Bollywood ‘Mafia Pappu’ coming in Aryan’s defence. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Hrithik penned an open letter to Shah Rukh Khan’s son on his Instagram and soon his fans from across the world started pouring in love for the star kid and were lauding the War actor for his sweet gesture.

After Hrithik Roshan’s open letter, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account and shared a story on the same in context to Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drug raid case. Her story read, “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aryan Khan’s defence…. We make mistakes but we mustn’t glorify them … I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise consequences of his actions….”

Kangana Ranaut’s continued and wrote, “Hopefully it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It’s good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it’s criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong.”

Take a look at it here:

For those of you who don’t know, both Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan have been loggerheads ever since their alleged relationship went viral on the internet. In the past, the actress claimed that she dated the War actor while he was already married to ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

What are your thoughts on the Queen actress sharing a cryptic message post Hrithik penned an open letter for Aryan Khan on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

