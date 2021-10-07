Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs case came to a shock for many. Several celebrities came forward in solidarity towards the superstar’s family at this difficult time. Now Hrithik Roshan has penned a heartwarming letter to the starkid.

The Starkid was one of the seven arrests made by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) during a drug raid conducted at Cordelia Cruise in Mumbai. Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar were the rest of the seven members arrested by the drug probing agency.

Amidst Aryan Khan‘s bail plea hearing which is due today, superstar Hrithik Roshan has penned a heartwarming letter for Shah Rukh Khan‘s son. Sharing Aryan’s photo on Instagram, the Krrish actor wrote, “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curveballs, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own.”

Hrithik Roshan also mentioned how he must feel at this point at the judicial custody and said that the very feelings will him stronger in life. He wrote, “And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success… they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all.”

Hrithik Roshan then concluded his letter by writing, “I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man.” Take a look at the post below:

So what do you think about Hrithik Roshan’s heartwarming letter to Aryan Khan? Let us know in the comments.

