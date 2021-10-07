Advertisement

Kamaal R Khan seems to be conducting his own research in the Aryan Khan drug case. The star kid was detained on Saturday night after he was found at a rave party. It was being conducted at a Mumbai cruise where NCB conducted a raid and arrested as many as 8 people. KRK now claims that Sameer Wankhede and BJP have intentionally planned it all. Scroll below for details!

It was just yesterday when NCP’s Nawab Malik broke his silence on the entire NCB raid. He claimed that it was all very well-strategized and the officials along with BJP had already planned their target. He even shared pictures of one of the Bhartiya Janta Party members who was present when Aryan was detained by the authorities.

Now, KRK has claimed that Shah Rukh Khan won’t let it go, and won’t forget what the two parties did to his son, Aryan Khan. Kamaal wrote, “If you will place all the statements of #NCB n #BJP workers together then u will find each statement so funny. From those statements n events look like that BJP workers stopped Aryan Khan with his friends at the terminal and then called NCB. I don’t think #SRK will forget this.”

KRK also said that he wouldn’t have spared the culprits if anyone would have done something similar to his son. “Because if someone would have tried to destroy future of my son like this, so I would have never accepted,” read his tweet.

Check it out below:

Because if someone would have tried to destroy future of my son like this, so I would have never accepted. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan will be appealing for bail today and so will be Arbaz Merchant.

