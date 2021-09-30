Advertisement

Many gain popularity because of their talent but Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK shot to fame because of his foul mouth and Twitter account. He is notoriously known for taking digs at Bollywood celebrities but do you know he lives a lavish lifestyle? Scroll down to know more.

Not many are aware that he runs a successful business in the UAE . He lives in a luxurious mansion in Dubai. He recently shared some pictures on his Instagram account showing the inside pictures of his luxurious home in Dubai. The pictures show spacious rooms, swimming pool, garden and beautiful lobby of his mansion.

Advertisement

Being a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, the Deshdrohi actor has named his mansion Jannat. Going by the pictures, it seems KRK is also fond of expensive and royal vehicles. As per India.com report, the Deshdrohi actor owns vehicles like BMW 5 Series and Toyota Land Cruiser. Take a look at his post below:

Even though he is a businessman, Kamaal Rashid Khan has appeared in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss wherein he grabbed much attention for use of foul language and misbehaviour with other contestants. We have seen him losing control of his anger in Bigg Boss on Rohit Verma.

Apart from this he is also a producer and produced the 2005 movie Sitam. He played a lead role in 2008 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film Deshdrohi. He also made a guest appearance in Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. However, failed to taste success in the film business and hence he decided to quit Bollywood.

KRK then became a self-proclaimed film-critic and often shares unsolicited opinions on films and bollywood celebrities.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Randhir Kapoor Reveals How He Ended Up Directing Dad Raj & Grandfather Prithviraj!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube