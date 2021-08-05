Advertisement

If 2020 taught us one thing, it would be ‘never to believe in the rumours that start with Shah Rukh Khan’s next film is…’ The fans have been waiting for months now, yet Shah hasn’t officially announced it is next, though we know it’s Pathan.

But today isn’t about Pathan; it’s about his ‘other project’, which was in the news for a long time; no, we aren’t talking about the Rajkumar Hirani one. If you’d join the dots (and read the title), you’d know we’re talking about his MASS entertainer with Atlee.

Advertisement

Recently, the news of South star Nayanthara joining the cast popped up on social media. But, today, it’s bigger than that because the recent reports give out new details about the shooting schedule and even the ‘teaser’ release date.

We know that’s too ambitious for a movie that hasn’t even been announced, but social media isn’t keeping calm about it. It’s been said that an introduction teaser of the film has already been shot.

YES! It’s been shot, and it’s also been reported that it will release on 15th August on the day of the film’s announcement. Shah Rukh Khan fans, hold your breath because there’s a lot more.

But before that, check out the tweet below teasing about the teaser:

Reports also state that Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a double role in Atlee’s next. Shah has done dual roles in the films like Duplicate & Fan, but this genre would be a totally new space for this experiment.

Atlee had managed to give Vijay an impactful double role film in Bigil, and SRKians would be hoping better than that. Apart from this, the rumour mill also states that the film would take 180 days to complete the shoot.

Read the tweet below:

“@Atlee_dir @iamsrk Project shooting to begin in Dubai, Recently Promo shoots are done, #Shahrukhan is playing dual roles in it. One hundred eighty days shoot has been planned.”

. @Atlee_dir – @iamsrk Project shooting to begin in Dubai , Recently Promo shoots are done , #Sharukhan is playing dual roles in it. 180 days shoot has been planned. — Cinemapatti (@cinemapatti) August 4, 2021

So, Shah Rukh Khan fans, how much of the above reports do you believe in? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Himansh Kohli Defends Shilpa Shetty In Raj Kundra Case: “We Have Not Only Accepted But Celebrated Actors Like Sunny Leone…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube