Both actor Allu Arjun and director Atlee are arguably at the peak of their respective careers, and their collaboration on an upcoming project is creating waves in the industry, transcending language barriers on a truly pan-Indian level. The casting for this big-budget venture is still underway, and the cast has not yet been finalized. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the shooting is expected to begin soon.

How Many Heroines Are In AA22xA6?

An intriguing new rumour about the project has surfaced: it concerns the number of heroines involved. Typically, a film features one, maybe two, or at most three heroines, right? But now, double that number, it’s six. Yes, you heard that correctly. According to 123Telugu, six is the reported number of heroines. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed.

According to the report, all six actresses are expected to have substantial roles, as the film is said to feature a multilayered narrative that provides space for each character to be meaningfully explored. Actresses from both South and North India are reportedly being considered for these roles.

Another conflicting report is also circulating about the number of actresses involved in the project, with The Siasat Daily suggesting the count is five instead of six.

What are the names of the heroines in AA22XA6?

The Siasat Daily mentioned a few names that are reportedly close to being finalized: Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor. In addition, Bhagyashri Borse is said to be one of the actresses under serious consideration by the makers.

However, it’s important to note that none of this has been officially confirmed. Until the production team makes an announcement, all of these details remain speculative and should be treated as rumours for now.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Allu Arjun & Atlee Confirm AA22 X A6 With Grandeur & Unseen BTS Moments: A Blockbuster In The Making!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News