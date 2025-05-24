Celebrated Indian actor Kamal Haasan is all set for his upcoming action-drama film Thug Life. The eagerly anticipated movie is slated for a theatrical release on 5th June 2025. A few years back, in 2017, Kamal Haasan indirectly gave some honest advice to fellow actor Vijay about what kind of films he should make. Read on to find out what advice he gave and which Bollywood actors he was referring to.

Kamal Haasan’s Brutally Honest Advice To Vijay

According to an earlier report by India Today, Kamal Haasan was asked about Vijay’s films in a television interview. The National Award-winning actor responded by saying that Vijay had given some blockbuster films, and he had even seen some of them. But Kamal Haasan also wanted Vijay to make good films like accomplished Hindi film industry actors Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He further said that Vijay has the potential to do that.

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan’s remark about Vijay came in the same year when the latter’s film Bairavaa was released in theatres. Although the film received an underwhelming response from several critics, Bairavaa reportedly became Vijay’s fastest film to breach the 100-crore mark at that time (Via Indian Express) Before that, Vijay starred in Atlee’s action thriller Theri, which is regarded as one of the most popular films of his career.

Why Did Kamal Haasan Cite Aamir Khan & Shah Rukh Khan As Examples?

By saying that Vijay should make ‘good films’ like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan might have meant that he should do films that blend quality storytelling with mass appeal. Before that, Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal came out, and it turned out to be a massive commercial and critical success. Previously, Aamir Khan starred in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK, which received positive reviews and also became a huge hit. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees hit the big screens in 2017. The film received good reviews from many critics and performed well at the box office, too. Both these Bollywood stars were doing content-oriented films, which did well commercially. Perhaps that’s why Kamal Haasan cited Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as examples and wanted Vijay not to focus solely on mass entertainers.

More About Thug Life

Coming back to the present, Kamal Haasan is all geared up for his next film, Thug Life. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the gangster action drama ostensibly follows the story of a dreaded gangster who adopts a young boy. But years later, when the gangster becomes the target of a near-fatal assassination attempt, he begins to suspect that his adopted son is behind it. It features Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Pankaj Tripathi, among other cast members.

Thug Life Trailer

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Allu Arjun & Atlee Confirm AA22 X A6 With Grandeur & Unseen BTS Moments: A Blockbuster In The Making!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News