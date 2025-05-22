Kalyan Jewellers has just pulled off a blockbuster move. With Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic presence as the face of their flagship brand, the crown now also rests with Shah Rukh Khan, who has been unveiled as the new ambassador for Candere, Kalyan’s contemporary lifestyle jewellery label.

Shahenshah and Badshah — two legends, one brand family. This power-packed duo now headlines India’s jewellery empire, blending heritage and modernity like the perfect Bollywood script.

Candere has carved a niche for itself as a youthful, design-forward brand that speaks to millennials and Gen Z consumers through jewellery that is stylish, expressive, and deeply personal. And who better to personify that than Shah Rukh Khan — the undisputed king of charisma, romance, and global influence?

The newly launched campaign is already making waves. Shah Rukh Khan, in a regal avatar, owns the screen with effortless confidence — showing that jewellery today isn’t just about tradition, but also about style, self-assurance, and attitude. His magnetic presence makes jewellery aspirational, accessible, and undeniably cool.

But this is more than just a celebrity endorsement. It’s a narrative shift — positioning Candere as a lifestyle brand for the modern Indian consumer who seeks both legacy and trend in a single, striking package.

With Amitabh Bachchan’s gravitas anchoring Kalyan Jewellers and Shah Rukh Khan’s dynamic energy fuelling Candere, the House of Kalyan Jewellers is redefining jewellery branding in India. One empire. Two kings. An unstoppable legacy.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: War 2: Anaita Shroff Adajania Opens Up About Creating Kiara Advani’s Bikini Look, Says Actress “Really Put In The Work To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News