After a lean phase in the 1990s, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan made an illustrious comeback by first appearing in the popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati.’ This was followed by a string of successful movies like Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Another one of those films was ‘Aankhen,’ which came out in 2002.

The stylishly executed heist thriller is still regarded as one of the most unique films of the early 2000s cinematic era. It also featured Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Sushmita Sen in pivotal roles. Aankhen received rave reviews from both critics and viewers at the time of its release.

What Was Aankhen All About?

The rather underappreciated film was based on a Gujarati stage play, and it was directed by Vipul Amritlal Shah (Director – Namastey London). The film’s basic plot follows the story of a genius but eccentric banker, Vijay Singh Rajput, who is unjustly fired from his bank and decides to take revenge. He shortlists three blind men and hires a school teacher to train them to execute an intricately planned bank robbery. The film was unlike anything the Indian audiences had witnessed before.

Why Bollywood Badly Needs Aankhen Sequel?

Since Aankhen, we haven’t seen a heist thriller backed by such an innovative concept and a gripping story. The film offered something rare — a sleek, smart, and suspenseful narrative that wasn’t afraid to take risks. A film like Aankhen in today’s time can do wonders not just at the box office, but it will also click big time with Indian viewers, who are deprived of such content in Bollywood.

Aankhen was, and is, the perfect proof that Bollywood can deliver genre-defying, intelligent, and character-driven thrillers. But just a handful of Bollywood films like Chhaava have worked very well at the box office in recent times. In the era of remakes and franchise films, and when all multi-lingual content and parent films are available on OTT, the audience wants something original and fresh. And every trend has a shelf life. That’s where the Aankhen sequel will hold an edge.

The sequel could potentially capitalize on some modern themes like digital heists, online scams, and hi-tech surveillance in a globe-trotting adventure setting. All of these with the soul of the original Aankhen film, and the original trio of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Rampal headlining the sequel. Imagine the creative fireworks.

Today, a sequel to Aankhen wouldn’t just be a nostalgia trip — it would be a statement. A well-made follow-up could prove that Bollywood doesn’t have to remake South hits or rely on masala entertainers to pull crowds. It can invest in smart, genre cinema with a strong core idea.

Is The Aankhen Sequel Happening?

Long back, as per a report by The Times of India, it was announced that the sequel starring Amitabh Bachchan was announced with Sachin Pilgaonkar donning the director’s hat. However, things didn’t work out. Later, in 2020, it was reported that Siddharth Malhotra will be sharing screen space with Mr. Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna, and Sunil Grover will be playing key roles in the Aankhen sequel. But, for unknown reasons, the film was again put on the back burner.

Then, the directorial duties reportedly passed on to Abhinay Deo (Director – Delhi Belly, 24 TV Series). But he later confirmed (via Spotboye) that Amitabh Bachchan has opted out of Aankhen 2 because the film was supposed to be shot in Europe. During COVID times, the idea didn’t seem to make sense. Without Amitabh Bachchan, Abhinay Deo was not ready to take the film forward. Sadly, there hasn’t been any concrete update thereafter.

This means, as of now, the sequel is not getting made. But we really hope that the Aankhen sequel happens soon. And we think Abhinay Deo, considering his filmmaking aptitude, filmography, and creative sensibilities, should be the right choice to direct Aankhen 2. Because that’s a sequel, Bollywood badly needs right now.

You can watch the Aankhen trailer below:

