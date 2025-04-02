In an interview with India Today, Arjun Rampal revealed his five transformative films that impacted his career.

He shared, “The first film that changed my life was obviously ‘Moksha.’ When I signed it, I was modelling, and I was quite a famous model at that time. Ashok Mehta (director) came to me and I remember shooting in Chambal valleys with Manisha Koirala, who is a phenomenal actor. This one scene, and I saw rushes of it, and I just hated myself when I saw it. I realized the reason I hated myself was because every time the camera came on, I was performing as a model and not as an actor. So I decided I was not going to model again. I officially retired from modelling that day. But that film took six years to get paid, so I was broke for six years. It was a big sacrifice.”

“Rajiv Rai (director) saw rushes of ‘Moksha,’and he signed me for his film ‘Pyaar Ishq aur Mohabbat.’ So, I got this top commercial director who signed me, and that opened the gateways to a lot of other filmmakers, who signed me before even my film was released. So, that was the second film, which kind of happened three years into the making of ‘Moksha,’ and that became my first release. After that film was released, I got more offers,” Arjun added.

Directed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om proved to be a turning point in Arjun Rampal’s acting career. Arjun nailed the role of Mukesh Mehra and showcased his versatility through the complex character. Rampal said, “Then I would say a turning point would definitely be ‘Om Shanti Om,’ where I was given this negative character to play, and I was uncomfortable doing that. But I took it on, and that’s where I always say if you come out of your comfort zone, you’ll always find something exciting to do, and it did wonders for me. People are starting to see me in a very, very different way.”

Arjun continued, “Rock On, where I got the role of Joe, who I really, really related to as an artist, because of the struggles that I had gone through and the passion you have for something and when you don’t get the kind of opportunities or break, which was kind of similar to what Joe went through. So I could put all the emotions into Joe. Then I won a National Award for it.”

“The fifth film that changed my life was ‘Daddy,’ which I produced, or ‘Rajneeti,’ it will be neck-and-neck between the two of them. Both are absolutely fantastic characters to play,” he concluded.

