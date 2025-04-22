Akshay Kumar has done numerous movies in his career and is regarded as one of the finest actors in the industry. He started his career as an action hero and then did films of different genres. He is also loved for his comic roles and has gained a different level of success with comedies. He received the Best Actor National Award for his performance in Rustom, and he once shared how he was left embarrassed by an actress who won the award for her debut movie only. Scroll below for the deets.

Kumar has been in the industry for over three decades. He is known for his discipline and excellent work ethic and is also one of the most bankable stars in the industry. Akshay is a versatile actor who established himself as an action star, gained the nickname Khiladi Kumar, and became unbeatable with his comedy films. After that, he did socially conscious movies like Pad Man, Toilet, and more. His latest release, Kesari Chapter 2, is also earning praise from the viewers.

Akshay Kumar received the National Award for Rustom, and he shared an amusing incident from back then. In an interview with Aajtak via Masala!, Akshay said that he was sitting beside a Malayalam actress who was also there to receive the prestigious award, and it was for her very first film. Kumar was left embarrassed after finding out.

The Kesari Chapter 2 actor said, “Mai aapko bata raha hu ki meri National Awards me kaise besti hui. Mai aapko ek chota sa kissa btata hu, jab mujhe pehli baar National Award mila tha, toh mai aise hi betha hua tha.” He continued, “To mere saath ek ladki aai vo bhi baithi, National Award milne wale sare log baithe the. To ladki baithi hui thi, mere saath baithi, toh boli, ‘Sir, I am a huge fan. I have seen all your films. I am a huge fan and congratulations, aapko National Award mila.’ Mai bada proud feel kar raha tha ki mujhe National Award mil raha hai. Usne bola, “Sir, how many films have you done.’ Maine bola, ‘I have done about 135 films.’ To fir maine bhi pucha, ‘How many films have you done.”

Akshay Kumar revealed her response and said he felt a little odd with that information. The actor added, “‘Sir, this is my first film.’ Usne pehli picture me hi aake National Award leke chali gayi to mai kya bolu? It was quite an embarrassing situation at that time. I felt a little bit odd with that.”

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 is currently running in the theatres. The audience loves it. It also features R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles.

