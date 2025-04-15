The spirit of patriotism is flaring high ahead of the release of the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2. The actor along with his co-stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, visited the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab, to pay their respects to the victims of the horrifying massacre. For the unversed, the tragedy had taken place on April 13, 1919, and this year marked 106 years since the fateful incident which remains one of the darkest chapters of Indian history.

Innumerable innocent souls were brutally murdered under General Dyer’s orders who had reportedly gathered at Jallianwala Bagh to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. Some even jumped into the well to escape the firing, only to meet an equally tragic end. Dyer ordered his British troops to continue firing until the ammunition ran out.

This led to C Sankaran Nair, a senior member of the Viceroy, resigning from the same and filing a case of genocide against the British empire. The riveting story of Kesari Chapter 2 chronicles one man’s fight against the Crown against several obstacles. During their visit to the Jallianwala Bagh, the team of Kesari Chapter 2 also revealed why it is extremely important for people to know the story of C Sankaran Nair and his extensive battle in the courtroom against the British empire.

In one of the promotional events for Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar stated that the movie would definitely compel the British government to give an apology to India. He also criticized Genera Dyer’s great-granddaughter who called the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as ‘looters.’ He wished that even she watched the film and realized what her great-grandfather actually did.

Fans are looking forward to witnessing this grueling story of the brutal incident. The film has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. Kesari Chapter 2 also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. The movie is presented by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. It is co-produced by Marijke deSouza, Somen Mishra, and Vedant Baali, while it has been penned by Karan Singh Tyagi and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

