It all started a few years ago when Kangana Ranaut had criticized Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gully Boy, calling it “mediocre.” Back then, Randeep, who shared a warm bond with Alia after working with her in Highway, had tweeted a supportive note that subtly shaded Kangana.

He wrote, “Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself.”

Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself 🤗 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 16, 2019

Fans had their doubts, and now, Randeep has finally confirmed it.

Why Randeep Stood Up for Alia Bhatt

On the Subhankar Mishra Podcast, Randeep revealed the story behind the tweet. He confirmed that the remark was meant for Kangana, who was constantly targeting Alia at the time. He said, “Kyunki woh Kangana ko bohot target kar rahi thi. Mera Kangana se koi bair na tha, na hai. Par Highway ki wajah se, usse mera bohot lagav hai. (Because she was targeting Kangana a lot. I had no enmity with Kangana, nor do I have any now. But because of Highway, I have a deep fondness for her).”

He also explained why public shaming isn’t his style. “Mujhe ye achchha nahi lagta ki aap apna tuta bajane ke liye kisi aur ko neecha dikhao. Woh mujhe bilkul achchha nahi lagta. Nahi main karta hoon, nahi mujhe ye pasand hai,” the actor said. (“I don’t like it when someone puts others down just to blow their own trumpet. I really don’t like that. Neither do I do it, nor do I appreciate it)

He even pointed out that Kangana is a talented actress, and these public jabs don’t suit her.

Check out the full Podcast below:

His Dream About Kangana & Their Bond Today

During the same conversation, Hooda also spoke about his personal equation with Kangana. He revealed that despite working together in a couple of films, their bond has always remained distant but respectful. Sharing an interesting personal moment, Randeep said, “Infact ek din mujhe sapna aaya… ki main aur woh dono bachche hain chhote aur aapas mein baatein kar rahe hain. Maine usko bheja tha message. Boli bohot sweet hai.” (In fact, one day I had a dream… that both of us were little kids, and we were talking to each other. I had sent her a message about it. She said it was very sweet.)

Randeep also said that despite the occasional differences, he doesn’t harbor any animosity toward Kangana. Randeep’s honest and thoughtful perspective on the entire situation adds a touch of maturity to the ongoing saga.

