After receiving multiple death threats and messages, superstar Salman Khan has now received a new death threat on Monday (April 14). The messenger also threatened to blow up his car with a bomb. The police investigations for the same are underway now.

According to a news report in Hindustan Times, the Whatsapp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police Helpline received an anonymous message on Monday morning regarding the same. The message stated that they are planning to kill Salman Khan by entering his home and blowing up his car. The police authorities have registered the complaint and have started their investigations.

For the unversed, shots were fired at Salman Khan’s home, Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area last year. It was done by members associated with the Bishnoi gang. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s security was increased by several notches soon after that. The report also stated that this is the 5th death threat that the actor has received over the span of last 2 years.

The Mumbai Police is now trying to search the origin of the unknown person who sent the death threat for Salman Khan. Ever since, Salman’s 1998 blackbuck case, the megastar has been receiving endless death threats and messages. Some of these has also targeted his family members especially father, Salim Khan.

Lawrence Bishnoi has also openly threatened the actor from his social media and has taken the responsibility of the death threats which has been sent to him. The actor shot for his latest release, Sikandar amid a heavy security, given the situation. Not only this but the police had also unraveled a conspiracy to try to assassinate Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse. The members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were allegedly stalking the actor and planning to murder him at his Panvel farmhouse. Lawrence had claimed the reason for his targeting the actor to be because blackbucks are considered sacred for the Bishnoi community.

