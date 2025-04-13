Actor Rajesh Khattar, famous for his roles in Sooryavansham and Khiladi 786, recently opened up about his experience playing Singhania in the 2006 remake of Don. While the film was a huge hit, Khattar had mixed feelings about his character during filming. In a conversation with the YouTube channel Friday Talkies, he shared how Farhan Akhtar cast him in Don (2006).

Rajesh Khattar On His Unexpected Role In Don

When Khattar was approached for Don, he initially auditioned for a different role. To his surprise, he was cast as Singhania, a new character that didn’t even exist in the original Don film. He explained, “Don was a remake, but Singhania wasn’t a part of the original film. The other characters were all there. So I didn’t know anything about Singhania.”

This confused him about his role, especially since there was uncertainty about whether Singhania would be included in the script. Describing the scenario Khatter recalled, “Then at one point, I think Javed saab was also involved with Farhan, if I remember correctly, there some conversation that Singhania might not be a part of the script.” Despite these doubts, Khattar moved forward with the role, hoping it would eventually come together on screen.

Rajesh Khattar’s Styling Concerns & Conversations with Farhan Akhtar

Rajesh’s dissatisfaction wasn’t limited to his character’s arc but also his look. His all-white outfit throughout the film reminded him of the legendary Ajit Kumar, famous for his villainous roles. He said, “Then, all my clothes and shoes were white so I thought I was looking like Ajit, the veteran actor. I thought that whatever is happening, it’s not correct.”

Unsure about his character’s styling, he took his concerns to director Farhan Akhtar. “I spoke to Farhan and asked him, ‘Do you think I couldn’t do the role I auditioned for?’” Khattar recalled. Farhan Akhtar reassured him, explaining that he wanted someone who could pull off the powerful persona of Shah Rukh Khan’s boss, someone whose presence would make an impact despite limited screen time.

“Farhan said, ‘If I’m casting Shah Rukh’s boss, I can’t have the usual villain types. You’re here because I think you’ll bring something unique to the role,” Khattar shared. Despite the initial doubts and challenges, Rajesh Khattar’s portrayal of Singhania left a lasting impression on Don.

