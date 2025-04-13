The Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 is all set to be released on April 18, 2025. The movie aims to bring to light the untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre. As the tragedy clocks in 106 years today (April 13), director Karan Singh Tyagi who makes his directorial debut with the same, shared insights on the emotions behind the ambitious project.

Akshay Kumar plays C Sankaran Nair who was a senior member of the Viceroy’s council and was once knighted by the Empire. However, after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, dared to file a case against the Crown for genocide, facing several obstacles during the same. Talking about the same, Karan Singh Tyagi called the incident extremely relevant to the present times. He recalled how the British Empire tried to suppress the truth and also spread a fake narrative about the massacre wherein the victims were labeled as ‘terrorists.’

Recalling the same, Karan Singh Tyagi said, “There were regional newspapers that wanted to report the truth, which got burned down. There’s this famous poem written by a survivor called Khooni Baisakhi—the British Empire went to great lengths to ban that poem. The Empire started spreading a fake narrative… where the victims were labeled as terrorists… I think it’s a fascinating story to bring to the people in 2025.”

Not only this but he revealed an anecdote wherein C Sankaran Nair resigned from the Viceroy and boldly took a dig at them stating that the empire is only run by ‘yes-men.’ Kesari Chapter 2 will showcase his battle in the courtroom wherein he will go to great lengths to prove that the Jallianwala Bagh was a calculated act. Karan Singh Tyagi reveals how a plane passed through the Bagh to make sure that there were enough crowd assembled before the shooting took place. Not only this but the infantry was also kept in the dark about the incident.

The filmmaker also criticized General Dyer’s granddaughter who in an interview, called the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh to be ‘looters.’ He said, “That interview really angered me. She labeled the people who came to Jallianwala as looters. The film is important because you’ll be shocked to know that the empire went into overdrive after the massacre. They went to extreme lengths in order to laud General Dyer as a hero.”

Karan Singh Tyagi proudly revealed the ultimate message of Kesari Chapter 2. He said, “Do you know Kesari is the color of revolution? For us, the baton of revolution is being passed down to this story where one man is taking on the empire. Revolution seems like a big term but its essence is quite simple—standing up for what’s right.”

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. It is presented by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. The movie is co-produced by Marijke deSouza, Somen Mishra, and Vedant Baali, while it has been penned by Karan Singh Tyagi and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

