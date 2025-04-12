Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan are soon coming up with their historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2. The pre-release buzz is decent, setting the stage for a promising start. But where will it stand among the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction (Updated)

Given the current trends, Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial is likely to open in the range of 15 crores. It could get closer to the 20 crore mark if the advance booking enjoys a strong response. The pre-release promos have been received well, and the trailer enjoyed humungous viewership within 24 hours on YouTube. Everything looks in favor so far, which means a good opening is very much possible.

Kesari Chapter 2 vs Bollywood opening days of 2025

One thing is certain—the upcoming film will enter the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2025. It will surpass the opening day collections of Sunny Deol’s Jaat (9.62 crores) and Shahid Kapoor’s Deva (5.78 crores) like a cakewalk.

It’s going to be Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar as the superstar will be eyeing the #3 spot, which is currently held by Sky Force. Meanwhile, the first top two positions will be out of reach.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 33.10 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Sky Force – 15.30 crores Jaat – 9.62 crores Deva – 5.78 crores Sanam Teri Kasam re-release: 4.50 crores The Diplomat – 4.03 crores Badass Ravi Kumar – 3.52 crores Emergency – 3.11 crores Fateh – 2.61 crores

It is now to be seen how far Kesari Chapter 2 can get beyond the 15 crore mark. Akshay Kumar starrer could set new benchmarks for Bollywood.

