AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar is finally here for the cine-goers to experience. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the action thriller has opened to mixed reviews from audiences. The morning occupancy is sadly lower than every South film available at the ticket windows. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Sikandar Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

As per Sacnilk, the Salman Khan starrer has registered a morning occupancy of 13.76%. Chennai witnessed the maximum footfall during the early morning shows, followed by Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. The rest of the regions are yet to pick up the momentum, but hopefully, there will be improvement during the evening and night shows.

Tomorrow is a holiday due to Eid, so the night shows today could really turn the tables.

Sikandar vs Chhaava

Despite starring a superstar like Salman Khan, the morning occupancy of Sikandar is shockingly lower than Chhaava. Vicky Kaushal’s historical action film had registered admits of 30.5% during the morning shows. The Eid 2025 releases needed to be 118% higher to take the #1 spot.

In fact, it is even lower than Himesh Reshammiya‘s Badass Ravi Kumar, which is another big blow.

Check out the morning occupancy registered by Bollywood films in 2025 so far:

Chhaava: 30.5% Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9% Sikandar: 13.76% Fateh: 10.6% Sky Force: 10.26% Game Changer: 9.10% Emergency: 5.98% Deva: 5.8% Azaad: 5.7% Loveyapa: 5.65%

Sikandar vs latest South releases

Unfortunately, Salman Khan starrer is almost 80% lower than L2: Empuraan, which had registered 68.99% occupancy during the morning shows today (day 4 at the box office). It is even lower than Mad Square (27.71%), Veera Dheera Sooran (24.42%), and Robinhood (13.85%).

