Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran delivered one of the most expensive movies in Malayalam cinema, L2: Empuraan. The action thriller was released last Thursday, March 27, 2025. Despite mixed reviews, it maintains a rock-steady hold on advance booking. Scroll below for the day 4 box office updates!

Only 3% drop in last 24 hours

As per the latest box office update, L2: Empuraan has registered advance booking sales of 10.37 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 4. It has witnessed a slight drop of around 3% compared to pre-sales of 10.68 crore gross on Saturday. The hold is impressive, given the reviews were mixed to negative shortly after the big release.

Kerala continues to show the best trends in pre-sales. Mohanlal starrer had previously surpassed Leo to score the highest opening in the Southern state. And the strong bookings continue as it has contributed to around 7.64 crores of ticket sales alone today. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are among other leading circuits.

#1 choice of audience in pre-sales

Eid 2025 had the potential to witness two big Indian movies shine bright at the box office. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan‘s Sikandar released in theatres today. Unfortunately, it remained underwhelming, concluding its pre-sales at 10.01 crores gross.

Even on its fourth day, L2: Empuraan has scored better advance booking sales than Salman Khan starrer. In fact, its final pre-sales for day 1 were almost 81% higher.

Clearly, Mohanlal’s film is the go-to choice of audiences in pre-bookings. Let’s see if the spot bookings today will turn the tables.

Box Office Collections

In the first two days, L2: Empuraan has made box office collections of 32.75 crores in India. It has surpassed Officer On Duty to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.

At the worldwide box office, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film has amassed 103.48 crore gross.

