Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani’s Officer On Duty won accolades in the theaters, having a phenomenal box office collection, making it the second most profitable Malayalam film of 2025 after Rekhachithram. Now, the action thriller has made a brilliant debut on Netflix as well.

Top 10 Netflix Debuts for South Indian Films!

The crime thriller arrived on Netflix on March 20, and it has made its way to the top 10 debut week viewership recorded by South Indian films that arrived on Netflix after a theatrical run.

Officer On Duty OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from March 17 to March 23, Officer On Duty in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 2.6 million on Netflix against 5.9 million viewing hours and secured the 5th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix this week ruled by South Korean film Revelations at number 1.

Pushes Daaku Maharaaj Out Of The Top 10

To secure the 10th spot, Kunchacho Boban’s Malayalam film has pushed Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s film out of the top 10. Daaku Maharaaj, which arrived on Netflix in 2025 after a theatrical release and garnered 2.4 million views in its debut week, is now out of the top 10 debuts for a South Indian film.

Here are the top 10 debut week viewership for South Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2024 – 25.

Pushpa 2 (2025): 5.8 Million Lucky Baskhar (2024): 5.1 Million Kalki 2898 AD Hindi (2024): 4.5 Million Amaran (2024): 4.1 Million The Greatest Of All Time (2024): 3.8 Million Maharaja (2024): 3.2 Million Annapoorni (2024): 3.1 Million Vidaamuyarchi (2025): 3 Million Officer On Duty (2025): 2.6 Million Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 2.5 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Aashram S3 OTT Verdict (Week 4): Baba Bobby Deol Destroys Lifetime Views Of Mirzapur 3 & Every Single Web Series Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News