The start of the post-COVID era was not good for Bollywood, as regional industries, especially Tollywood, emerged as strong competitors. Several pan-India biggies like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 dominated the box office scene when Bollywood was struggling. However, things began to change over the next couple of years, and in 2023, the Hindi film industry made a strong comeback with several big hits. Now, with Dhurandhar 2 doing roaring business, the industry is yet again ready to prove its dominance worldwide.

Starting with the Baahubali franchise, Tollywood began showing its potential, and with multiple big successes in the post-COVID era, it dominated the box office to an extent. In terms of delivering 1000 crore grossers globally, the Telugu film industry was in the lead until Dhurandhar came out of syllabus. The Ranveer Singh starrer helped the Hindi film industry tie the score with Tollywood.

Tollywood has delivered four 1000 crore grossers so far

Till now, Tollywood has delivered four 1000 crore grossers at the worldwide box office. It started with Baahubali 2, which grossed 1800 crore gross, followed by RRR’s 1275.51 crore gross. The third film to achieve the feat was Kalki 2898 AD, earning 1054.67 crore gross, followed by Pushpa 2’s 1785.84 crore gross.

Take a look at Tollywood’s 1000 crore grossers:

Baahubali 2 – 1800 crore RRR – 1275.51 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crore Pushpa 2 – 1785.84 crore

Bollywood is in tie with Tollywood

Coming to Bollywood, there have been four 1000 crore grossers in the kitty. The first film to achieve the feat was Dangal, which grossed a mind-blowing 2059.04 crore. The second film in the 1000 crore club was Pathaan, which grossed 1069.85 crore. Jawan joined the list with a huge 1163.82 crore gross. The recent entrant on the list is Dhurandhar, with 1354.84 crore gross.

Take a look at Bollywood’s 1000 crore grossers:

Dangal – 2059.04 crore Pathaan – 1069.85 crore Jawan – 1163.82 crore Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore

Bollywood to dominate over Tollywood with Dhurandhar 2!

As we can see, both Tollywood and Bollywood have delivered four 1000-crore grossers each at the worldwide box office. Speaking about the latest juggernaut, Dhurandhar 2, has earned 961.67 crore gross in just 6 days. On day 7, it will make a smashing entry into the 1000 crore club, thus giving the Hindi film industry its fifth 1000 crore grosser.

So, with Dhurandhar 2, Bollywood is all set to dominate Tollywood in terms of the most 1000 crore grossers globally.

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