Bhooth Bangla is all set for its theatrical release next month. After Dhurandhar 2, it’s the next big ticket release of Bollywood, and expectations are high. It marks Akshay Kumar’s return to the big screen after Jolly LLB 3, released six months ago. Since the film is set in a similar zone to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, it has a nostalgic element. However, at present, the biggest concern is whether it can sustain the wave of Dhurandhar 2. Let’s discuss it below!

The duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan returns

The biggest attraction of the upcoming horror-comedy entertainer is that it marks the reunion of Akki and director Priyadarshan, who have together delivered many cult comedies of Bollywood. Not just fans but even the neutral audience is eagerly waiting for this duo to return, and now that their movie is releasing next month, on April 10, the anticipation is high.

Looks like a perfect entertainer

Other than the duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla also reunites the dream comedy team of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, making it a perfect treat for family audiences. With a good trailer, the film will be able to buzz around, thus setting the stage for a good start at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar 2 won’t last as long as its predecessor

As of now, Dhurandhar 2 is doing wonders at the Indian box office, setting new milestones with each passing day. Considering the strong hype and extraordinary word of mouth, the film is expected to become the highest-grossing film of all time in India, overtaking Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore net). Though it is currently a juggernaut, the film is unlikely to enjoy a long theatrical run like the first installment.

In the case of part 1, the film started its run comparatively on a much slower note than Dhurandhar 2 and went on to attract higher footfalls in the following weeks. Also, the Akshaye Khanna factor contributed to a stronger repeat value. In the case of the sequel, it started its run on a historic note due to strong pre-release buzz, and in the first couple of weeks, it will enjoy a major share of footfalls, since there’s strong urgency among the audience.

Bhooth Bangla is unlikely to face the heat of Dhurandhar 2

After two to three weeks, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to slow down a bit. By the time Bhooth Bangla releases, the intensity won’t remain the same.

The gap between Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla is 22 days, which is enough for the former to fetch most of its collections. The Akshay Kumar starrer has been reportedly mounted on a budget of 120 crore. Against this cost, securing a clean success tag isn’t a big task. It needs to earn over 120 crore net at the Indian box office to become a success, and with a decent-to-positive word of mouth, the target looks achievable.

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