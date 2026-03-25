Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7: Lagging Behind Pushpa 2 By Only 11% BMS Sales

The high-octane battle between Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2: The Rule is entering a crucial phase. While Allu Arjun’s mass entertainer has held the throne since day one, Ranveer Singh’s storm is refusing to slow down. In fact, the spy thriller is catching up to match its numbers at the ticket window and is currently narrowing the gap between itself and Pushpa 2. But will it finally be able to meet the expectations and beat it? It’s a question that would be answered only after tonight!

In a stunning display of weekday hold, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller sequel is lagging behind Pushpa 2’s first Wednesday sales by a mere 11% on BookMyShow. As per the latest trends, tracking the numbers from 6 AM to 2 PM, the numbers indicate an almost neck-and-neck race.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 7 BMS Sales

While Pushpa 2 on its first Wednesday registered a ticket sale of 200K, Dhurandhar 2 registered a ticket sale of 177K. This number will shoot up by the evening, owing to the partial holiday of Ram Navami tomorrow. Between 1 PM and 2 PM today, Dhurandhar 2 sold 40K tickets, closely trailing its own Tuesday performance of 42.8K for the same hour.

The first Tuesday (Day 6) was a major victory for the film. It secured a massive 680K sales on BMS, comfortably sitting at the #2 spot of all time for a first Tuesday, surpassing giants like Gadar 2 and Animal. However, it has been six days, and the film has not surpassed Pushpa 2 on any day with its ticket sales!

Dhurandhar 2 VS Pushpa 2 At The Ticket Window

Check out the day-wise ticket sales of Dhurandhar 2 VS Pushpa 2 on BMS.

Day 1 (Thursday): 1.64 Million VS 1.76 Million

Day 2 (Friday): 1.57 Million VS 1.68 Million

Day 3 (Saturday): 1.6 Million VS 1.75 Million

Day 4 (Sunday): 1.04 Million VS 1.31 Million

Weekend: 8.26 Million VS 9.49 Million

Day 5 (Monday): 830K VS 939K

Day 6 (Tuesday): 680 VS 755K

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 5: Beats Animal, Only 36 Crore Away From Knocking Down The OG Dhurandhar!

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