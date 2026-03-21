Dhurandhar: The Revenge is dominating the ticket windows and how! Often sequels fail to match up to the sucess of its predecessors but Aditya Dhar did not disappoint. Ranveer Singh starrer is now aiming to beat Pushpa 2 to steal the title of biggest opening weekend in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much did Pushpa 2 (Hindi) earn in its opening weekend?

Pushpa: The Rule created a mayhem at the Indian box office. Allu Arjun starrer left behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (286.16 crore) to deliver a historic opening weekend. It earned 291 crore net during its 4 day extended debut weekend.

Can Dhurandhar 2 beat Pushpa 2?

In the first two days of its box office run, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated an estimated 205 crore net in India. This includes 43 crore it garnered during the paid premieres. Ranveer Singh starrer will also enjoy an extended opening week of 4 days. It will further witness a festive boost due to Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

The target is pretty easy. There are two days to go until the conclusion of the opening weekend. Aditya Dhar‘s film only needs 86 crore more within 48 hours to beat Pushpa 2.

The trends are spectacular, and there is a possibility that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will cross the 80 crore mark again today. All in all, history is the making as a Bollywood film will beat Pushpa 2 and rule the opening weekend again in Hindi cinema. Exciting times ahead!

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 day-wise comparison

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 was also a force to be reckoned with at the box office. In the first two days, it had accumulated 131 crore. This means, Dhurandhar 2 is leading the race with almost 56% higher earnings already! It will be interesting to see where it eventually lands in its opening weekend.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Recovers 91% Budget & Scores 3rd Highest Opening Weekend In Bollywood Within 48 Hours!

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