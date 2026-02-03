Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 emerged as a monster hit during its original run at the worldwide box office. After the glorious run, the blockbuster entered its second phase of release, debuting in Japan. Since several Indian films have performed well in Japan in recent times, all eyes were set on the performance of the Pushpa sequel. Now, the update on its two-week run has come, pushing the global tally ahead.

Pushpa 2 crosses the 6 crore mark in Japan

SS Rajamouli’s RRR unveiled the true potential of the Japanese market by earning over 130 crores. Given the grand success and popularity of the Pushpa franchise, the Allu Arjun starrer was expected to mint big moolah in the country. While it didn’t score big, it has managed to make fair to decent earnings so far.

According to the latest update, Pushpa 2 has earned 6.1 crores (¥105 million) at the Japanese box office in 14 days. Regarding ticket sales, it has recorded 17K footfalls. In the past, we have seen Indian films with long theatrical runs in the country, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Allu Arjun starrer fares in the coming days.

Where does Pushpa 2 stand at the worldwide box office?

The ongoing theatrical run in Japan has helped Pushpa 2 cross 1790 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Before the Japan release, the film stood at a grand total of 1785.84 crores. Including Japan’s 6.1 crores, its tally has moved up to 1791.94 crore gross. There’s a chance of hitting the 1800 crore mark if it rakes in steady numbers, at least for a couple of weeks.

More about the film

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh in key roles. It was originally released on December 5, 2024, and released in Japan on January 16. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

