Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is set to premiere next month. However, the Yash starrer just can’t stop making headlines even before its theatrical release. Recent reports confirm that the upcoming action drama has signed a deal with E4 Entertainment for the film’s distribution rights in Kerala.

This deal comes after Toxic’s blockbuster ₹120 crore deal with Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations for the distribution rights of the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Toxic’s Deal With E4 Entertainment

While the exact monetary figure of E4 Entertainment’s Kerala Distribution Rights deal with Toxic has not been disclosed, the movie’s other distribution rights deals suggest a big number. Partnering with the makers of Toxic, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, E4 Entertainment, headed by Mukesh Mehta and C.V. Sarathi, plans on bringing a monumental cinematic storm to the shores of Kerala.

Toxic’s partnership with E4 is nothing surprising, as the distributor has secured the rights to blockbusters like Pushpa 2 and Avatar before. As market leaders with a stellar track record of releasing blockbusters, E4 Entertainment’s involvement guarantees a massive, record-breaking release across the state.

In Kerala, Yash’s brand value is unparalleled. KGF 2 currently holds the record for the highest share by a non-Malayalam film in the state. With Toxic already emerging as a top pick for young audiences, this collaboration ensures a homecoming like no other, with a strategic plan to showcase the film across 350 screens in the state

Toxic Theatrical Release

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is all set to hit theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026.

The addition of E4 Entertainment follows a series of significant distribution deals across the subcontinent. In the North, Anil Thadani’s AA Films has reunited with Yash, while in the Telugu states, Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), led by Dil Raju, will steer the film as mentioned earlier. This fortress-like distribution network is set to produce remarkable results.

