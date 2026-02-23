One of the biggest box office battles is keeping everyone on their toes. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is all set to clash with Yash’s Toxic, and this massive box office clash is currently the talk of the town. But now, the remuneration for Yash’s film has grabbed eyeballs since it is much higher than what Ranveer charged for the first part of his blockbuster spy-thriller!

There are two crazy numbers floating in the gossip gullies regarding the remuneration of Yash for his upcoming adult drama! The teaser of the film has left everyone gasping for breath, and now the figure for his fee might have the same impact, if it is true by any chance!

What Is Yash’s Remuneration For Toxic?

There are two reports regarding Yash’s fee for Toxic. One report claims that he is charging 50 crore for the adult action thriller, also starring Huma Qureshi and Kiara Advani. Another report suggests that the actor is charging a massive 150 crore fee for his magnum opus, which also includes his profit sharing!

Yash VS Ranveer Singh’s Fee

If Yash is actually cashing in massive 150 crore for his upcoming pan-India film, then he is charging 200% higher than Ranveer Singh‘s paycheck! The Padmaavat star reportedly charged 50 crore for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

However, as per our sources, the speculated figures around Yash’s fee for Toxic are all exaggerated and assumed. While it is true that he is getting a handsome paycheck for the film, a major part of it includes the profit sharing since he is the producer of the film, and the number cannot be estimated because the film has not even been released yet to calculate the exact remuneration of the actor!

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other languages. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

