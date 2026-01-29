Ranveer Singh is not just back; he is currently occupying the throne at the Indian box office and refusing to vacate this throne! It has been more than 50 days since Dhurandhar hit the big screens, and the spy thriller is still rewriting records. In one of the latest achievements, Ranveer Singh’s biggie has just challenged Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 spot in a BMS showdown!

Fourth Best Selling Indian Film

Even in its eighth week, the spy thriller is staying strong at the ticket window. As per the latest BMS reports, the film has officially hit 14.1 million ticket sales. With this, it has matched the lifetime sales of Kantara Chapter 1. Joining Rishab Shetty, Ranveer Singh also owns the fourth-best-selling Indian film on BMS.

Dhurandhar has now successfully zoomed past the lifetime ticket sales of RRR (13.4M), Kalki 2898 AD (13.14M), and even Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (12.4M).

Check out the top 10 highest ticket-selling Indian films on BookMyShow since 2023.

Pushpa 2: 20.41 million KGF Chapter 2: 17.1 million Baahubali 2: 16 million Dhurandhar | Kantara Chapter 1 14.1 million RRR: 13.4 million Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 million Chhaava: 12.58 million Jawan: 12.4 million Stree 2: 11.16 million Animal: 9.91 million

Even on day 56, January 28, the 8th Wednesday, Ranveer Singh‘s film managed to sell over 7K tickets, proving that the buzz for the film is still not settling down.

Dhurandhar BMS Sales Summary

Here is the BMS breakdown of the spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh.

Pre Sales: 224K

Week 1: 3.09M

Week 2: 4.73M

Week 3: 3M

Week 4: 1.57M

Week 5: 687K

Week 6: 493K

Week 7: 246K

Day 51, 8th Friday: 15.95K

Day 52, 8th Saturday: 28.02K

Day 53, 8th Sunday: 31.43K

Day 54, 8th Monday: 23.86K

Day 55, 8th Tuesday: 12.86K

Day 56, 8th Wednesday: 7.14K

Total: 14.1 Million

