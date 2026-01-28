Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty in key roles, is turning into a big success story at the Indian box office, continuing to go strong even on weekdays. After an impressive hold on the first Tuesday, the film is heading for another strong day, as the advance booking report for Wednesday, day 6, suggests another solid score with over 2 lakh tickets already booked. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Day 6 advance booking report of Border 2

After a strong start, the Border sequel exploded over the weekend and is maintaining the momentum even on weekdays. Speaking about day 6, it is running across the country with 15,350 shows, and through advance booking alone, the film sold 2.15 lakh tickets. In terms of collection, it grossed 4.65 crores through pre-sales of the first Wednesday, which is really good for a film that was believed to be totally relying on spot bookings.

Sunny Deol starrer to pull off a strong score on Wednesday

In the northern states, Border 2 is suffering a dent to some extent due to heavy rains and extreme weather conditions. Even today, on day 6, the impact will be seen, resulting in a noticeable drop. Nonetheless, it is set for another strong day with 15-16 crore net likely to come at the Indian box office. Such a hold ensures a massive opening week for the film.

After showing a strong hold today, the job would be to maintain the momentum even on Thursday, day 7. Once the opening week is concluded, Border 2 will yet again explode during the second weekend in the absence of any major releases except for Mardaani 3.

More about the film

The Border sequel is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners T-Series Films and J. P. Films. It was made on a whopping budget of 275 crores (including P&A), making it Sunny Deol’s most expensive film to date.

