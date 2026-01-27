Anaconda opened weakly at the box office, but it has emerged as a winner and is still running in theaters. Despite fierce competition, the horror comedy has become a box-office success, achieving significantly more than its break-even target. It signals strong audience interest and a stronger-than-expected performance amid a crowded theatrical landscape. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Paul Rudd starrer had been posting strong numbers among 2025’s comedy releases, but its momentum slowed considerably with the arrival of several new, high-profile films. Still, the makers can breathe easy, as the film has now secured box-office success despite mixed reviews.

Anaconda at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Anaconda lost 617 theaters last week, and its collection dipped 60.7% from last weekend. It has collected just $1.3 million at the domestic box office on its 5th three-day weekend. The box office total in North America has hit $62.18 million after the fifth weekend. Internationally, the film’s total is $66.0 million, bringing the worldwide collection $128.18 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $62.2 million

International – $66.0 million

Worldwide – $128.2 million

Earned 14% more than the break-even target

According to media reports, Anaconda was made on a $45 million budget; therefore, it required $112.5 million to break even. The Paul Rudd starrer has not only achieved that mark, but also more than that. With a global total of $128.2 million, the film has earned around 14% more than its break-even point, placing it in profitable territory. It is reportedly aiming for a domestic theatrical run of $65 million.

What is the film about?

The story centers on a group of childhood friends who reunite to recreate the 1997 original, but their project takes a deadly turn when they are hunted by a massive, bloodthirsty anaconda. Anaconda was released on December 25.

