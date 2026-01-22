Jack Black and Paul Rudd’s adventure comedy sequel, Anaconda, has emerged as one of the more surprising performers among the Christmas releases of last year. Released on December 25, the film now ranks as the second-highest-grossing comedy of 2025, placed behind Freakier Friday. The run has held steady for weeks now, with the film still playing in 2,424 theaters across the United States and drawing a steady response from audiences at home and overseas.

Anaconda Box Office Performance

Made on a $45 million production budget, Anaconda has collected $122.8 million worldwide, a figure that places the project firmly in profitable territory. According to Box Office Mojo, domestic earnings account for $60.4 million, while international markets have contributed $62.3 million.

Anaconda Box Office Summary

North America – $60.4 million

International- $62.3 million

Total – $122.8 million

The film has added more than a million dollars to its total every weekend so far, including $3.3 million in its most recent weekend, despite losing 651 theaters.

Anaconda’s strong momentum carried into the current week as well. Monday’s MLK Day holiday brought in more than $875K, showing continued audience interest. Tuesday, however, followed with a slip to close to 60% to $355K. Yet overall numbers remained stable for a late-stage theatrical run.

Anaconda Surpasses Ballerina At The North America Box Office

Anaconda has now surpassed the domestic total of the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, led by Ana De Armas. Ballerina carried a $90 million budget but managed $58 million in the United States and $137.2 million worldwide, marking a clear contrast in financial outcomes between the two releases. Paull Rudd & Jack Black’s action comedy has overtaken Ana De Armas’ film by $2.4 million at the North America box office

Anaconda Movie Plot

Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello lead the cast. In the film, the characters attempt to film their own Anaconda movie, which goes disastrously wrong, turning the familiar jungle threat into a comedy-driven disaster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Amid Oscars 2026 Buzz, One Battle After Another & Sinners Chase Key Milestones With Their Re-Release Push

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News