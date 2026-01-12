Paul Rudd and Jack Black’s comedic reboot, Anaconda, is now inches away from breaking even after delivering a strong third weekend at the domestic and overseas box office. Even after losing 434 theaters, the film still held its place among the top seven titles on the US weekend charts, showing steady audience interest. The momentum from earlier weeks continues to carry the film forward. Scroll below to know how much Anaconda earned this weekend.

Anaconda Box Office Performance

The worldwide earnings for Anaconda now stand at $110 million (via Box Office Mojo), leaving the film only $2.5 million short of the break-even mark, a figure expected to be covered during the weekday run. The split between markets remains almost equal, with $54.2 million coming from the US (till January 11, 2026) and $55.8 million coming from overseas audiences (as last reported), underlining balanced support across regions.

Anaconda Box Office Summary

Domestic – $54.2 million

International – $55.8 million

Worldwide – $110 million

Anaconda Delivers Biggest Third Weekend Among Comedy Movies Released In 2025

Anaconda’s box office journey began with a $14.5 million opening during the post-Christmas holiday-driven weekend. The second weekend after the New Year holidays followed with $10 million, reflecting a 31% drop while staying firm.

During the third weekend, the film collected $1.2 million on Friday, $2.3 million on Saturday, and $1.4 million on Sunday, totaling $5.1 million and resulting in a 49% drop. Even with that decline, it stands as the biggest third weekend for a pure 2025 comedy in the US, ahead of The Naked Gun’s $4.9 million, which fell by 40.8%.

Anaconda (2025) On Track To Beat Anaconda (1997) At Domestic Box Office

Anaconda is now on track to become the most successful entry in the franchise since the original film was released in 1997 ($65.8 million gross at the domestic box office). Current trends suggest a domestic finish between $65 million and $75 million for the latest movie (Anaconda 2025) in the franchise by the end of its theatrical run.

Anaconda: Plot & Cast

Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello lead the cast. In the film, the characters make an attempt to film their own Anaconda movie that goes disastrously wrong, turning the familiar jungle threat into a comedy-driven disaster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Primate North America Box Office: Paramount Horror Opens Below Cocaine Bear, Heads For Modest Weekend Finish

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News