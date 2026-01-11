Zootopia 2 remains the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 at the worldwide box office in its seventh week in theaters, trailing just behind Ne Zha 2’s massive $2.260 billion global haul. It’s ahead of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash by a margin of $491 million globally at the time of writing.

Domestically, Disney’s animated sequel ranks as the third-highest-grossing title of 2025 with a current North American haul of $370.8 million.

Zootopia 2 Maintains Strong Hold At The Domestic Box Office On Its 7th Friday

Zootopia 2 earned a solid $2.1 million on its seventh Friday in the American market. The film experienced a 71.1% drop from the previous Friday, following a reduction of 85 screens. However, it still delivered the third-biggest seventh Friday of all time among Thanksgiving animated releases.

Currently, the sequel is projected to gross $9-12 million in its seventh three-day weekend domestically. If it maintains its current momentum, Zootopia 2 is on track to cross the $400 million milestone at the North American box office.

The Disney sequel has already surpassed the domestic totals of Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ (2004), the animated comedy Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022), The Batman (2022), and The Secret Life of Pets (2016). Now, Zootopia 2 is closing in on the lifetime North American total of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 (2004), which starred Tobey Maguire as the iconic web-slinging superhero. Let’s take a look at how much more money the animated blockbuster needs to outgross Spider-Man 2 at the domestic box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. Spider-Man 2 – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how Zootopia 2 stacks up against Spider-Man 2 at the box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $370.8 million

International: $1.226 billion

Worldwide: $1.597 billion

Spider-Man 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $375.1 million

International: $410.3 million

Worldwide: $785.4 million

Based on these figures, Zootopia 2 is currently trailing Raimi’s acclaimed superhero sequel by around $4.3 million in domestic earnings. However, at its current pace, the animated blockbuster is expected to surpass Spider-Man 2’s box office numbers within the next few days in the American market.

Zootopia 2 Plot

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

