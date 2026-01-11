Having already completed three weeks in theaters, James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel Avatar: Fire and Ash has now grossed $1.106 billion worldwide. With this achievement, it becomes the fourth film of 2025 to breach the $1 billion milestone and currently ranks as the year’s third-highest worldwide grosser.

As of now, Avatar: Fire and Ash trails Zootopia 2, which has collected $1.597 billion globally. Whether Fire and Ash can close this massive $491 million gap before wrapping up its theatrical run remains to be seen. Earlier projections suggested a lifetime global finish in the $1.5-$1.7 billion range. Still, as box office history has repeatedly shown, James Cameron films tend to build long-term momentum, making it unwise to rule out a bigger finish.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Enters All-Time Top 100 Domestically

At the North American box office, the visually stunning blockbuster has now entered the list of the top 100 highest-grossing films of all time. After recently overtaking the domestic totals of Suicide Squad ($325.1 million), Deadpool 2 ($324.6 million), and Shrek the Third ($322.7 million), Avatar 3’s current North American haul stands at a solid $326.4 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Now aiming for the $350 million milestone, the Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana starrer is rapidly narrowing the gap with Christopher Nolan’s WWII-set blockbuster Oppenheimer. Here’s how much Avatar: Fire and Ash still needs to earn to surpass it at the North American box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. Oppenheimer – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Avatar: Fire and Ash stacks up against Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer at the box office, as per Box Office Mojo data:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $326.4 million

International: $779.9 million

Worldwide: $1.106 billion

Oppenheimer – Box Office Summary

North America: $330.1 million

International: $645.7 million

Worldwide: $975.8 million

As the above numbers clearly show, the Avatar threequel is currently trailing Oppenheimer by just $3.7 million in North America. However, with its strong hold at the box office, it appears only a matter of time before Avatar: Fire and Ash overtakes the Cillian Murphy-led biographical drama domestically, adding yet another major milestone to its already stellar run.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Fourth Friday Domestic Earnings

Avatar: Fire and Ash pulled in a strong $5.1 million in North America on its fourth Friday, witnessing a 63.6% drop from the previous Friday, even after 135 fewer screens. For comparison, the original Avatar dipped by 47.5% on its fourth Friday, while Avatar: The Way of Water posted a 54% decline. Despite the steeper fall, Fire and Ash remains on track for a solid $20-$23 million haul in its fourth 3-day weekend at the North American box office.

More About Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Trailer

