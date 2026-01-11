Anaconda arrived in theaters in December as a playful reboot of the original movie, taking the long-running creature series in a new direction. The Paul Rudd and Jack Black-led action thriller has shown a lot of promise at the box office. The subtle blend of comedy and horror seems to be the film’s magic recipe that drew audiences in droves during the holiday season.

As the movie continues its theatrical run, let’s take a look at its box office figures.

Anaconda Crosses $100 Million Globally

Anaconda now stands as the second film in the series to cross the major box office mark of $100 million. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie has crossed $100 million worldwide, with $50.4 million coming from US theaters and $51.4 million from overseas markets. The total now places the comedic reboot alongside the 1997 original as the only entries to clear $100 million globally.

Anaconda Box Office Summary

North America – $50.4 million

International – $51.2 million

Total – $101.6 million

Original Anaconda Still Leads Franchise Earnings

The original Anaconda, released in 1997, remains the franchise’s most commercially successful installment. Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube headlined that release, which finished with a worldwide gross of $136.8 million. The 2004 sequel, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, closed its run far behind with $70.9 million at the worldwide box office.

Anaconda Budget & Profit Outlook

Made on a reported budget of $45 million, the 2025 Anaconda is positioned to be profitable while also restoring relevance to a long-running brand. The film premiered on Christmas Day and held its place against competition that included Avatar: Fire and Ash, The Housemaid, Marty Supreme, and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. The ability to stay afloat in a crowded holiday frame adds weight to its performance.

Jack Black Continues Successful Box Office Streak

Anaconda also extends Jack Black’s recent box office run. The Super Mario Bros. Movie dominated 2023 with $1.3 billion worldwide, and A Minecraft Movie surged to $958.2 million in 2025. Anaconda will not reach those heights, yet the film adds another commercial win to Black’s record.

With the reboot now past $100 million globally, the door remains open for more entries in the long-running series. Future installments could continue along the comic path set by the new film, rather than adhering to a strict horror approach.

Anaconda Cast & Crew

Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello lead the cast. In the film, we see an attempt to film their own Anaconda movie goes disastrously wrong for the characters, turning the familiar jungle threat into a comedy-driven disaster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Of 2025 At Worldwide Box Office: Ne Zha 2 Rules With $2B+ Haul, Avatar: Fire And Ash Cracks The Top 3!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News